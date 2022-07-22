Handshake Price Hits $0.0747 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $80,589.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.69 or 0.06783324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00246188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00639784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00545557 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005833 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 509,982,454 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

