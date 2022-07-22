Handshake Price Hits $0.0747 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $80,589.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.69 or 0.06783324 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023402 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00246188 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00639784 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00545557 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005833 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Handshake
Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 509,982,454 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Handshake
