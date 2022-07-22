Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 313,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 947,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.