Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

