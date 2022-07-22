Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 43,667 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.