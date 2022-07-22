Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $262.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

