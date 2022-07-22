Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $219.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.35.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

