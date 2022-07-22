Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 226,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 611.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NIKE stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

