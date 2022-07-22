Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

