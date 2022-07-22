Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.