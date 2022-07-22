Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($25.25) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.25) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Trading Down 13.1 %

NOEJ stock opened at €19.65 ($19.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. NORMA Group has a one year low of €20.20 ($20.40) and a one year high of €45.64 ($46.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.