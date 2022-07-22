Head to Head Comparison: The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) vs. Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brother Industries and The Weir Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A The Weir Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 4.20% 5.45% 3.74% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Brother Industries and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brother Industries pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brother Industries and The Weir Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.81 $222.92 million $1.97 17.99 The Weir Group $2.66 billion 1.73 $355.46 million N/A N/A

The Weir Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brother Industries.

About Brother Industries

(Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for mining machines. This segment also produces smart and rugged cameras that monitor and provide valuable and timely data on equipment performance, faults, payloads, and rock fragmentation. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Envirotech, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hydrau-Flo, R. Wales, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Stampede, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, ESCO, Motion Metrics, and Warman brands. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

