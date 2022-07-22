Head-To-Head Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15% Upwork -13.79% -27.03% -7.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 12.08 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -1.07 Upwork $502.80 million 5.83 -$56.24 million ($0.57) -39.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sphere 3D and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upwork 0 2 10 0 2.83

Upwork has a consensus target price of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 62.89%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

