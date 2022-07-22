Head to Head Survey: Kanzhun (BZ) versus Its Peers

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kanzhun to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kanzhun and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 669 3646 8930 250 2.65

Profitability

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Kanzhun’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.08% -5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -9.15 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 14.54

Kanzhun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kanzhun peers beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

