Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HR stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

