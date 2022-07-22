HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $62.18 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $62.18 million and approximately $723.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00548208 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

