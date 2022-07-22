Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €1.51 ($1.53) and last traded at €1.49 ($1.51). Approximately 1,016,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.46 ($1.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.42) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.53) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.19.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

