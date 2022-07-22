Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($74.75) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($87.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($68.69) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.60 ($62.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.21 and its 200 day moving average is €65.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($104.04) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($130.96).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.