Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.78 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $21,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.