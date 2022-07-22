Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.69. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 168,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

