Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

