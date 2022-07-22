HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

