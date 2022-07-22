Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $36.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
