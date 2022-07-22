Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,375 ($28.39).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,725 ($20.62) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($32.31). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,142.38.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.