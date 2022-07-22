Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,948. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

