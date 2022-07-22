Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.96. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.