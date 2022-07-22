HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

