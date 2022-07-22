HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 234.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

