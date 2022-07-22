HNP Capital LLC Invests $404,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

