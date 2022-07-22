HNP Capital LLC Invests $465,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

