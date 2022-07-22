HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

