HNP Capital LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $180.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.