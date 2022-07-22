HNP Capital LLC Sells 26,843 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,843 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

