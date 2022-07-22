HNP Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 6.7 %

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $575.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

