Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.90. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 10,677 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCHDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

