Honest Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $917,446.12 and $41,289.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Honest Coin Trading

