Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,243 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 915,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.41 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

