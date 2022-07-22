Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
