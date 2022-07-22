Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.