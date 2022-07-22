Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

