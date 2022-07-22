Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 395 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.