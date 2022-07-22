Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.01 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $16.81 or 0.00074111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $212.29 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00263607 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00101299 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 391.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,628,950 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
