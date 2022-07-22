Horizon Protocol Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $57,806.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.