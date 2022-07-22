Horizon Protocol Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $57,806.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
