Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 149,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,559. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

