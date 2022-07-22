Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($8.73) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.1 %

HWDN stock opened at GBX 663.01 ($7.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 732.92.

Insider Transactions at Howden Joinery Group

About Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 335 shares of company stock worth $210,694 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.