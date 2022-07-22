Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 499,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

