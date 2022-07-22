Hoylecohen LLC Buys 490 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

