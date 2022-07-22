Hoylecohen LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.28 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

