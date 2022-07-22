Hoylecohen LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

