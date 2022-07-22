Hoylecohen LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

