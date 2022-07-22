Hoylecohen LLC Sells 173 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $180.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.